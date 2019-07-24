App
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2019 11:00 PM IST

Oberoi Realty Q1 net profit dives 50% to Rs 152 crore

Its net profit stood at Rs 309.65 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Oberoi Realty on July 24 reported about 50 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 152.07 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal.

Its net profit stood at Rs 309.65 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income fell to Rs 618.10 crore during April-June quarter of this fiscal, from Rs 895.38 crore in the same period previous year.
