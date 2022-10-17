 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oberoi Realty Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 688.59 crore, down 8.71% Y-o-Y

Oct 17, 2022 / 11:24 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Oberoi Realty are:

Net Sales at Rs 688.59 crore in September 2022 down 8.71% from Rs. 754.25 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 318.62 crore in September 2022 up 19.52% from Rs. 266.59 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 333.64 crore in September 2022 down 13.88% from Rs. 387.41 crore in September 2021.

Oberoi Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 8.76 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.33 in September 2021.

Oberoi Realty shares closed at 900.35 on October 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.74% returns over the last 6 months and -6.71% over the last 12 months.

Oberoi Realty
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 688.59 913.11 754.25
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 688.59 913.11 754.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 400.54
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -19.71 114.15 -56.55
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.74 18.20 15.59
Depreciation 10.05 9.78 10.12
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 377.12 288.59 21.53
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 300.39 482.39 363.02
Other Income 23.20 21.70 14.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 323.59 504.09 377.29
Interest 36.31 32.60 17.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 287.28 471.49 360.16
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 287.28 471.49 360.16
Tax 69.24 113.70 95.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 218.04 357.79 264.81
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 218.04 357.79 264.81
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 100.58 45.29 1.78
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 318.62 403.08 266.59
Equity Share Capital 363.60 363.60 363.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.76 11.09 7.33
Diluted EPS 8.76 11.09 7.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.00 11.09 7.33
Diluted EPS 8.76 11.09 7.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 17, 2022 11:11 am
