Oberoi Realty Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 688.59 crore, down 8.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 688.59 crore in September 2022 down 8.71% from Rs. 754.25 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 318.62 crore in September 2022 up 19.52% from Rs. 266.59 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 333.64 crore in September 2022 down 13.88% from Rs. 387.41 crore in September 2021.

Oberoi Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 8.76 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.33 in September 2021.

Oberoi Realty shares closed at 900.35 on October 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.74% returns over the last 6 months and -6.71% over the last 12 months.