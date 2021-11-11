Oberoi Realty Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 754.25 crore, up 138.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 754.25 crore in September 2021 up 138.64% from Rs. 316.06 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 266.59 crore in September 2021 up 93.55% from Rs. 137.74 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 387.41 crore in September 2021 up 97.95% from Rs. 195.71 crore in September 2020.

Oberoi Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 7.33 in September 2021 from Rs. 3.79 in September 2020.

Oberoi Realty shares closed at 981.40 on November 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 80.54% returns over the last 6 months and 126.34% over the last 12 months.