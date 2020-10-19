Oberoi Realty Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 316.06 crore, down 35.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 316.06 crore in September 2020 down 35.69% from Rs. 491.45 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 137.74 crore in September 2020 down 0.24% from Rs. 138.07 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 195.71 crore in September 2020 down 13.59% from Rs. 226.49 crore in September 2019.

Oberoi Realty EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.79 in September 2020 from Rs. 3.80 in September 2019.

Oberoi Realty shares closed at 388.60 on October 16, 2020 (NSE) and has given 13.84% returns over the last 6 months and -23.37% over the last 12 months.