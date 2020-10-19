172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|oberoi-realty-consolidated-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-316-06-crore-down-35-69-y-o-y-5981921.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Upcoming Webinar: Analyse the security landscape of digital payments at 11 am on October 20. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2020 01:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oberoi Realty Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 316.06 crore, down 35.69% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Oberoi Realty are:

Net Sales at Rs 316.06 crore in September 2020 down 35.69% from Rs. 491.45 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 137.74 crore in September 2020 down 0.24% from Rs. 138.07 crore in September 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 195.71 crore in September 2020 down 13.59% from Rs. 226.49 crore in September 2019.

Oberoi Realty EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.79 in September 2020 from Rs. 3.80 in September 2019.

Oberoi Realty shares closed at 388.60 on October 16, 2020 (NSE) and has given 13.84% returns over the last 6 months and -23.37% over the last 12 months.

Oberoi Realty
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations316.06118.02491.45
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations316.06118.02491.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials--79.93--
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.77-39.66-1,024.03
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost10.1411.7317.09
Depreciation10.2810.5611.31
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses126.208.081,285.54
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax176.2147.38201.54
Other Income9.228.8413.64
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax185.4356.22215.18
Interest18.2217.9224.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax167.2138.30190.63
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax167.2138.30190.63
Tax31.0711.7154.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities136.1426.59136.62
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period136.1426.59136.62
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates1.601.481.45
Net P/L After M.I & Associates137.7428.07138.07
Equity Share Capital363.60363.60363.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.790.773.80
Diluted EPS3.790.773.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.790.773.80
Diluted EPS3.790.773.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 19, 2020 01:11 pm

tags #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Oberoi Realty #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.