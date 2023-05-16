Oberoi Realty Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 961.43 crore, up 16.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 961.43 crore in March 2023 up 16.75% from Rs. 823.46 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 480.29 crore in March 2023 up 106.71% from Rs. 232.35 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 402.38 crore in March 2023 up 8.39% from Rs. 371.25 crore in March 2022.

Oberoi Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 13.21 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.39 in March 2022.

Oberoi Realty shares closed at 986.90 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.35% returns over the last 6 months and 21.63% over the last 12 months.