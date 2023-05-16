English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Oberoi Realty Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 961.43 crore, up 16.75% Y-o-Y

    May 16, 2023 / 10:47 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Oberoi Realty are:

    Net Sales at Rs 961.43 crore in March 2023 up 16.75% from Rs. 823.46 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 480.29 crore in March 2023 up 106.71% from Rs. 232.35 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 402.38 crore in March 2023 up 8.39% from Rs. 371.25 crore in March 2022.

    Oberoi Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 13.21 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.39 in March 2022.

    Oberoi Realty shares closed at 986.90 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.35% returns over the last 6 months and 21.63% over the last 12 months.

    Oberoi Realty
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations961.431,629.46823.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations961.431,629.46823.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3,320.37-281.09-123.29
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.4619.4021.45
    Depreciation9.7410.189.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3,893.64950.78573.53
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax358.96930.19342.10
    Other Income33.6822.0419.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax392.64952.23361.58
    Interest62.0538.0931.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax330.59914.14329.98
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax330.59914.14329.98
    Tax-89.61226.0198.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities420.20688.13231.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period420.20688.13231.55
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates60.0914.440.80
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates480.29702.57232.35
    Equity Share Capital363.60363.60363.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.2119.326.39
    Diluted EPS13.2119.326.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.2119.326.39
    Diluted EPS13.2119.326.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Oberoi Realty #Results
    first published: May 16, 2023 10:38 pm