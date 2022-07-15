 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oberoi Realty Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 913.11 crore, up 221.23% Y-o-Y

Jul 15, 2022 / 11:19 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Oberoi Realty are:

Net Sales at Rs 913.11 crore in June 2022 up 221.23% from Rs. 284.25 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 403.08 crore in June 2022 up 399.91% from Rs. 80.63 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 513.87 crore in June 2022 up 279.55% from Rs. 135.39 crore in June 2021.

Oberoi Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 11.09 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.22 in June 2021.

Oberoi Realty shares closed at 834.05 on July 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.51% returns over the last 6 months and 16.67% over the last 12 months.

Oberoi Realty
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 913.11 823.46 284.25
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 913.11 823.46 284.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 127.40
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 114.15 -123.29 4.63
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.20 21.45 15.60
Depreciation 9.78 9.67 10.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 288.59 573.53 11.75
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 482.39 342.10 114.78
Other Income 21.70 19.48 10.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 504.09 361.58 125.30
Interest 32.60 31.60 17.34
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 471.49 329.98 107.96
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 471.49 329.98 107.96
Tax 113.70 98.43 29.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 357.79 231.55 78.96
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 357.79 231.55 78.96
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 45.29 0.80 1.67
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 403.08 232.35 80.63
Equity Share Capital 363.60 363.60 363.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.09 6.39 2.22
Diluted EPS 11.09 6.39 2.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.09 6.39 2.22
Diluted EPS 11.09 6.39 2.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 15, 2022 11:11 pm
