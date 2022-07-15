English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Oberoi Realty Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 913.11 crore, up 221.23% Y-o-Y

    July 15, 2022 / 11:19 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Oberoi Realty are:

    Net Sales at Rs 913.11 crore in June 2022 up 221.23% from Rs. 284.25 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 403.08 crore in June 2022 up 399.91% from Rs. 80.63 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 513.87 crore in June 2022 up 279.55% from Rs. 135.39 crore in June 2021.

    Oberoi Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 11.09 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.22 in June 2021.

    Oberoi Realty shares closed at 834.05 on July 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.51% returns over the last 6 months and 16.67% over the last 12 months.

    Oberoi Realty
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations913.11823.46284.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations913.11823.46284.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----127.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks114.15-123.294.63
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.2021.4515.60
    Depreciation9.789.6710.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses288.59573.5311.75
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax482.39342.10114.78
    Other Income21.7019.4810.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax504.09361.58125.30
    Interest32.6031.6017.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax471.49329.98107.96
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax471.49329.98107.96
    Tax113.7098.4329.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities357.79231.5578.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period357.79231.5578.96
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates45.290.801.67
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates403.08232.3580.63
    Equity Share Capital363.60363.60363.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.096.392.22
    Diluted EPS11.096.392.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.096.392.22
    Diluted EPS11.096.392.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Oberoi Realty #Results
    first published: Jul 15, 2022 11:11 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.