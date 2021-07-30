Oberoi Realty Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 284.25 crore, up 140.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 284.25 crore in June 2021 up 140.85% from Rs. 118.02 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 80.63 crore in June 2021 up 187.25% from Rs. 28.07 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 135.39 crore in June 2021 up 102.74% from Rs. 66.78 crore in June 2020.

Oberoi Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 2.22 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.77 in June 2020.

Oberoi Realty shares closed at 691.30 on July 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 31.19% returns over the last 6 months and 89.35% over the last 12 months.