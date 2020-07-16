App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2020 09:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oberoi Realty Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 118.02 crore, down 80.44% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Oberoi Realty are:

Net Sales at Rs 118.02 crore in June 2020 down 80.44% from Rs. 603.25 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.07 crore in June 2020 down 81.54% from Rs. 152.07 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.78 crore in June 2020 down 73.29% from Rs. 250.06 crore in June 2019.

Oberoi Realty EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.77 in June 2020 from Rs. 4.18 in June 2019.

Oberoi Realty shares closed at 371.85 on July 15, 2020 (NSE) and has given -32.96% returns over the last 6 months and -34.66% over the last 12 months.

Oberoi Realty
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations118.02615.50603.25
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations118.02615.50603.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials79.93----
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-39.66-40.18-79.57
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost11.7314.0317.49
Depreciation10.5611.1911.09
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses8.08271.13430.12
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.38359.33224.12
Other Income8.8410.2314.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax56.22369.56238.97
Interest17.9220.1223.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax38.30349.44215.08
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax38.30349.44215.08
Tax11.7199.8464.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.59249.60150.83
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.59249.60150.83
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates1.481.361.24
Net P/L After M.I & Associates28.07250.96152.07
Equity Share Capital363.60363.60363.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.776.904.18
Diluted EPS0.776.904.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.776.904.18
Diluted EPS0.776.904.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 16, 2020 09:25 am

tags #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Oberoi Realty #Results

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.