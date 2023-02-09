 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oberoi Realty Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,629.46 crore, up 95.85% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 12:52 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Oberoi Realty are:Net Sales at Rs 1,629.46 crore in December 2022 up 95.85% from Rs. 832.01 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 702.57 crore in December 2022 up 50.27% from Rs. 467.53 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 962.41 crore in December 2022 up 178.36% from Rs. 345.74 crore in December 2021.
Oberoi Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 19.32 in December 2022 from Rs. 12.86 in December 2021. Oberoi Realty shares closed at 839.00 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.31% returns over the last 6 months and -8.50% over the last 12 months.
Oberoi Realty
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1,629.46688.59832.01
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,629.46688.59832.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-281.09-19.71-198.26
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost19.4020.7415.73
Depreciation10.1810.059.90
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses950.78377.12682.98
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax930.19300.39321.66
Other Income22.0423.2014.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax952.23323.59335.84
Interest38.0936.3119.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax914.14287.28315.88
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax914.14287.28315.88
Tax226.0169.2483.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities688.13218.04232.19
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period688.13218.04232.19
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates14.44100.58235.34
Net P/L After M.I & Associates702.57318.62467.53
Equity Share Capital363.60363.60363.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS19.328.7612.86
Diluted EPS19.328.7612.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS19.326.0012.86
Diluted EPS19.328.7612.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Oberoi Realty #Results
first published: Feb 9, 2023 12:44 pm