Oberoi Realty Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,629.46 crore, up 95.85% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,629.46 688.59 832.01 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,629.46 688.59 832.01 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -281.09 -19.71 -198.26 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 19.40 20.74 15.73 Depreciation 10.18 10.05 9.90 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 950.78 377.12 682.98 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 930.19 300.39 321.66 Other Income 22.04 23.20 14.18 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 952.23 323.59 335.84 Interest 38.09 36.31 19.96 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 914.14 287.28 315.88 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 914.14 287.28 315.88 Tax 226.01 69.24 83.69 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 688.13 218.04 232.19 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 688.13 218.04 232.19 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 14.44 100.58 235.34 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 702.57 318.62 467.53 Equity Share Capital 363.60 363.60 363.60 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 19.32 8.76 12.86 Diluted EPS 19.32 8.76 12.86 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 19.32 6.00 12.86 Diluted EPS 19.32 8.76 12.86 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited