Oberoi Realty Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,629.46 crore, up 95.85% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Oberoi Realty are:Net Sales at Rs 1,629.46 crore in December 2022 up 95.85% from Rs. 832.01 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 702.57 crore in December 2022 up 50.27% from Rs. 467.53 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 962.41 crore in December 2022 up 178.36% from Rs. 345.74 crore in December 2021.
Oberoi Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 19.32 in December 2022 from Rs. 12.86 in December 2021.
|Oberoi Realty shares closed at 839.00 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.31% returns over the last 6 months and -8.50% over the last 12 months.
|Oberoi Realty
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,629.46
|688.59
|832.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,629.46
|688.59
|832.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-281.09
|-19.71
|-198.26
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|19.40
|20.74
|15.73
|Depreciation
|10.18
|10.05
|9.90
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|950.78
|377.12
|682.98
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|930.19
|300.39
|321.66
|Other Income
|22.04
|23.20
|14.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|952.23
|323.59
|335.84
|Interest
|38.09
|36.31
|19.96
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|914.14
|287.28
|315.88
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|914.14
|287.28
|315.88
|Tax
|226.01
|69.24
|83.69
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|688.13
|218.04
|232.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|688.13
|218.04
|232.19
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|14.44
|100.58
|235.34
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|702.57
|318.62
|467.53
|Equity Share Capital
|363.60
|363.60
|363.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|19.32
|8.76
|12.86
|Diluted EPS
|19.32
|8.76
|12.86
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|19.32
|6.00
|12.86
|Diluted EPS
|19.32
|8.76
|12.86
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited