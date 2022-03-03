Oberoi Realty Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 832.01 crore, up 0.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 832.01 crore in December 2021 up 0.43% from Rs. 828.41 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 467.53 crore in December 2021 up 63.1% from Rs. 286.65 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 345.74 crore in December 2021 down 11.72% from Rs. 391.64 crore in December 2020.

Oberoi Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 12.86 in December 2021 from Rs. 7.88 in December 2020.

Oberoi Realty shares closed at 891.15 on March 02, 2022 (NSE)