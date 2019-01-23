Oberoi Realty Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 528.62 crore, Up 48.41% Y-o-Y.

Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Oberoi Realty are: Net Sales at Rs 528.62 crore in December 2018 Up 48.41% from Rs. 356.20 crore in December 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 137.93 crore in December 2018 Up 14.76% from Rs. 120.19 crore in December 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 208.26 crore in December 2018 Up 5.83% from Rs. 196.78 crore in December 2017. Oberoi Realty EPS has Increased to Rs. 3.79 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.54 in December 2017. Oberoi Realty shares closed at 447.75 on January 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -7.25% returns over the last 6 months and -11.77% over the last 12 months. Oberoi Realty Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 528.62 592.11 356.20 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 528.62 592.11 356.20 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -56.21 -140.77 -151.48 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 17.35 19.27 14.95 Depreciation 11.41 10.98 12.20 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 379.39 417.77 300.11 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 176.68 284.86 180.42 Other Income 20.17 27.67 4.16 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 196.85 312.53 184.58 Interest 4.85 5.83 1.80 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 192.00 306.70 182.78 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 192.00 306.70 182.78 Tax 57.31 94.04 63.54 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 134.69 212.66 119.24 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 134.69 212.66 119.24 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 3.24 1.17 0.95 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 137.93 213.83 120.19 Equity Share Capital 363.60 363.60 339.60 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.79 5.88 3.54 Diluted EPS 3.79 5.88 3.54 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.79 5.88 3.54 Diluted EPS 3.79 5.88 3.54 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Jan 23, 2019 10:34 am