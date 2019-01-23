Oberoi Realty Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 528.62 crore, Up 48.41% Y-o-Y.

Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 528.62 592.11 356.20 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 528.62 592.11 356.20 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -56.21 -140.77 -151.48 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 17.35 19.27 14.95 Depreciation 11.41 10.98 12.20 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 379.39 417.77 300.11 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 176.68 284.86 180.42 Other Income 20.17 27.67 4.16 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 196.85 312.53 184.58 Interest 4.85 5.83 1.80 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 192.00 306.70 182.78 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 192.00 306.70 182.78 Tax 57.31 94.04 63.54 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 134.69 212.66 119.24 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 134.69 212.66 119.24 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 3.24 1.17 0.95 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 137.93 213.83 120.19 Equity Share Capital 363.60 363.60 339.60 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.79 5.88 3.54 Diluted EPS 3.79 5.88 3.54 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.79 5.88 3.54 Diluted EPS 3.79 5.88 3.54 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited