Oasis Sec Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.02 crore, down 83.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.02 crore in September 2022 down 83.1% from Rs. 6.01 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.83 crore in September 2022 down 65.47% from Rs. 2.41 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.85 crore in September 2022 down 84.93% from Rs. 5.64 crore in September 2021.

Oasis Sec EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.50 in September 2022 from Rs. 13.04 in September 2021.

Oasis Sec shares closed at 81.00 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 13.52% returns over the last 6 months and 13.37% over the last 12 months.