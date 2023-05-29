Oasis Sec Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore, up 9393.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore in March 2023 up 9393.88% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2023 up 145.14% from Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2023 up 140.5% from Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2022.

Oasis Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 2.11 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.68 in March 2022.

Oasis Sec shares closed at 115.54 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 37.14% returns over the last 6 months and 59.70% over the last 12 months.