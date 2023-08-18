Oasis Sec Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.86 crore, up 149.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.86 crore in June 2023 up 149.71% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2023 up 1182.19% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2023 up 950% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

Oasis Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 3.32 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.31 in June 2022.

Oasis Sec shares closed at 102.30 on August 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 49.34% returns over the last 6 months and 67.16% over the last 12 months.