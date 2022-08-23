Oasis Sec Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore, down 87.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore in June 2022 down 87.18% from Rs. 2.70 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022 down 104.02% from Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022 down 97.59% from Rs. 2.49 crore in June 2021.

Oasis Sec shares closed at 64.00 on August 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -9.99% returns over the last 6 months and 149.51% over the last 12 months.