Oasis Sec Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore, down 87.18% Y-o-Y

Aug 23, 2022 / 09:00 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oasis Securities are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore in June 2022 down 87.18% from Rs. 2.70 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022 down 104.02% from Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022 down 97.59% from Rs. 2.49 crore in June 2021.

Oasis Sec shares closed at 64.00 on August 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -9.99% returns over the last 6 months and 149.51% over the last 12 months.

Oasis Securities
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.35 0.00 2.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.35 0.00 2.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.24 0.73 0.16
Depreciation 0.02 0.02 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -0.02 0.11 0.00
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.07 0.38 0.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.04 -1.23 2.48
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.04 -1.23 2.48
Interest 0.10 0.06 1.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.06 -1.29 1.41
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.06 -1.29 1.41
Tax -- -0.43 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.06 -0.87 1.41
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.06 -0.87 1.41
Equity Share Capital 1.85 1.85 1.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.31 -4.68 7.63
Diluted EPS -0.31 -4.68 7.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.31 -4.68 7.63
Diluted EPS -0.31 -4.68 7.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

