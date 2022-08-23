Oasis Sec Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore, down 87.18% Y-o-Y
August 23, 2022 / 09:00 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oasis Securities are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore in June 2022 down 87.18% from Rs. 2.70 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022 down 104.02% from Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022 down 97.59% from Rs. 2.49 crore in June 2021.
Oasis Sec shares closed at 64.00 on August 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -9.99% returns over the last 6 months and 149.51% over the last 12 months.
|Oasis Securities
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.35
|0.00
|2.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.35
|0.00
|2.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.24
|0.73
|0.16
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|-0.02
|0.11
|0.00
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.07
|0.38
|0.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.04
|-1.23
|2.48
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.04
|-1.23
|2.48
|Interest
|0.10
|0.06
|1.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.06
|-1.29
|1.41
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.06
|-1.29
|1.41
|Tax
|--
|-0.43
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.06
|-0.87
|1.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.06
|-0.87
|1.41
|Equity Share Capital
|1.85
|1.85
|1.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.31
|-4.68
|7.63
|Diluted EPS
|-0.31
|-4.68
|7.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.31
|-4.68
|7.63
|Diluted EPS
|-0.31
|-4.68
|7.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited