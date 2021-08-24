Oasis Sec Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.70 crore, up 500.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.70 crore in June 2021 up 500.31% from Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2021 up 311.72% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.49 crore in June 2021 up 611.43% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2020.

Oasis Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 7.63 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.85 in June 2020.

Oasis Sec shares closed at 26.90 on August 20, 2021 (BSE)