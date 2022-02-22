Oasis Sec Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.48 crore, down 24.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.48 crore in December 2021 down 24.93% from Rs. 3.30 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2021 down 140.26% from Rs. 1.64 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.76 crore in December 2021 down 43.59% from Rs. 3.12 crore in December 2020.

Oasis Sec shares closed at 69.90 on February 21, 2022 (BSE)