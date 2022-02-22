Oasis Sec Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.48 crore, down 24.93% Y-o-Y
February 22, 2022 / 11:20 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oasis Securities are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.48 crore in December 2021 down 24.93% from Rs. 3.30 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2021 down 140.26% from Rs. 1.64 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.76 crore in December 2021 down 43.59% from Rs. 3.12 crore in December 2020.
Oasis Sec shares closed at 69.90 on February 21, 2022 (BSE)
|Oasis Securities
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.48
|6.01
|3.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.48
|6.01
|3.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.58
|0.32
|0.13
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.00
|--
|0.01
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.14
|0.05
|0.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.75
|5.63
|3.11
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.75
|5.63
|3.11
|Interest
|1.19
|3.22
|0.97
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.57
|2.41
|2.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.57
|2.41
|2.14
|Tax
|1.23
|--
|0.50
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.66
|2.41
|1.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.66
|2.41
|1.64
|Equity Share Capital
|1.85
|1.85
|1.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.58
|13.04
|8.88
|Diluted EPS
|-3.58
|13.04
|8.88
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.58
|13.04
|8.88
|Diluted EPS
|-3.58
|13.04
|8.88
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited