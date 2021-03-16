Oasis Sec Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.30 crore, down 78.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.30 crore in December 2020 down 78.35% from Rs. 15.26 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.64 crore in December 2020 up 752% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.12 crore in December 2020 up 387.5% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2019.

Oasis Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 8.88 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.36 in December 2019.

Oasis Sec shares closed at 25.00 on March 12, 2021 (BSE)