Oasis Sec Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 6.23 crore, down 79.87% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oasis Securities are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.23 crore in December 2018 down 79.87% from Rs. 30.93 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2018 down 184.01% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2018 down 117.99% from Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2017.
Oasis Sec shares closed at 25.90 on January 17, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Oasis Securities
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.23
|22.19
|30.93
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.23
|22.19
|30.93
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|10.84
|20.36
|32.49
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.49
|1.01
|-3.40
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.08
|0.04
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.06
|0.10
|0.39
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.26
|0.68
|1.40
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.26
|0.69
|1.39
|Interest
|--
|0.42
|1.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.26
|0.28
|0.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.26
|0.28
|0.31
|Tax
|0.00
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.26
|0.28
|0.31
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.26
|0.28
|0.31
|Equity Share Capital
|1.85
|1.85
|1.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.41
|0.67
|1.68
|Diluted EPS
|-1.42
|0.67
|1.68
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.41
|0.67
|1.68
|Diluted EPS
|-1.42
|0.67
|1.68
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited