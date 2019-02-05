Oasis Sec Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 6.23 crore, down 79.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.23 crore in December 2018 down 79.87% from Rs. 30.93 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2018 down 184.01% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2018 down 117.99% from Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2017.

Oasis Sec shares closed at 25.90 on January 17, 2019 (BSE)