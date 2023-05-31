English
    Nyssa Corp Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, down 90.54% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 09:09 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nyssa Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in March 2023 down 90.54% from Rs. 2.22 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2023 down 582.4% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2023 down 317.02% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2022.

    Nyssa Corp shares closed at 4.00 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -36.51% returns over the last 6 months and -32.55% over the last 12 months.

    Nyssa Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.210.282.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.210.282.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.77--0.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.540.282.03
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.210.06-0.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.020.04
    Depreciation-0.010.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.280.180.18
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.18-0.260.02
    Other Income0.170.200.45
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.01-0.060.47
    Interest----0.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.01-0.060.47
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.01-0.060.47
    Tax-0.14--0.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.87-0.060.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items----0.13
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.87-0.060.18
    Equity Share Capital3.003.003.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.30-0.030.06
    Diluted EPS-0.30-0.030.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.30-0.030.06
    Diluted EPS-0.30-0.030.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 09:00 am