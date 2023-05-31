Nyssa Corp Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, down 90.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in March 2023 down 90.54% from Rs. 2.22 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2023 down 582.4% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2023 down 317.02% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2022.

Nyssa Corp shares closed at 4.00 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -36.51% returns over the last 6 months and -32.55% over the last 12 months.