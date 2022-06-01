Nyssa Corp Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.22 crore, up 15.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.22 crore in March 2022 up 15.96% from Rs. 1.92 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022 up 107.86% from Rs. 2.28 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2022 up 122.27% from Rs. 2.11 crore in March 2021.

Nyssa Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.76 in March 2021.

Nyssa Corp shares closed at 5.90 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.62% returns over the last 6 months and 34.40% over the last 12 months.