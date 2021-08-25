Nyssa Corp Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.32 crore, up 247.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.32 crore in June 2021 up 247.71% from Rs. 1.24 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2021 up 7.99% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2021 up 60% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2020.

Nyssa Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2020.

Nyssa Corp shares closed at 5.07 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 95.00% returns over the last 6 months and 567.11% over the last 12 months.