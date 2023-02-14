Nyssa Corp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, down 94.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in December 2022 down 94.9% from Rs. 5.52 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 105.42% from Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 103.87% from Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2021.