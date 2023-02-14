 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nyssa Corp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, down 94.9% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 10:13 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nyssa Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in December 2022 down 94.9% from Rs. 5.52 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 105.42% from Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 103.87% from Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2021.

Nyssa Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.28 3.24 5.52
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.28 3.24 5.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 0.00 0.01
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.28 0.15 2.26
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.06 1.09 1.46
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.02 0.03 0.03
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.18 0.40 0.34
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.26 1.56 1.42
Other Income 0.20 0.21 0.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.06 1.77 1.55
Interest -- 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.06 1.77 1.56
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.06 1.77 1.56
Tax -- 0.40 0.39
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.06 1.37 1.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -0.03
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.06 1.37 1.14
Equity Share Capital 3.00 3.00 3.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 0.50 0.38
Diluted EPS -0.03 0.50 0.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 0.50 0.38
Diluted EPS -0.03 0.50 0.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
