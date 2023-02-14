Nyssa Corp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, down 94.9% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nyssa Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in December 2022 down 94.9% from Rs. 5.52 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 105.42% from Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 103.87% from Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2021.
Nyssa Corp shares closed at 5.15 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.19% returns over the last 6 months and -34.73% over the last 12 months.
|Nyssa Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.28
|3.24
|5.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.28
|3.24
|5.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|0.00
|0.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.28
|0.15
|2.26
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.06
|1.09
|1.46
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.03
|0.03
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.18
|0.40
|0.34
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.26
|1.56
|1.42
|Other Income
|0.20
|0.21
|0.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.06
|1.77
|1.55
|Interest
|--
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.06
|1.77
|1.56
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.06
|1.77
|1.56
|Tax
|--
|0.40
|0.39
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.06
|1.37
|1.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|-0.03
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.06
|1.37
|1.14
|Equity Share Capital
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.50
|0.38
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|0.50
|0.38
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.50
|0.38
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|0.50
|0.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited