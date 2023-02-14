English
    Nyssa Corp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, down 94.9% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 10:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nyssa Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in December 2022 down 94.9% from Rs. 5.52 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 105.42% from Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 103.87% from Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2021.

    Nyssa Corp shares closed at 5.15 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.19% returns over the last 6 months and -34.73% over the last 12 months.

    Nyssa Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.283.245.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.283.245.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--0.000.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.280.152.26
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.061.091.46
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.030.03
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.180.400.34
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.261.561.42
    Other Income0.200.210.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.061.771.55
    Interest--0.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.061.771.56
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.061.771.56
    Tax--0.400.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.061.371.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-----0.03
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.061.371.14
    Equity Share Capital3.003.003.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.030.500.38
    Diluted EPS-0.030.500.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.030.500.38
    Diluted EPS-0.030.500.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 14, 2023 10:00 am