Nyssa Corp Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.70 crore, up 2722.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.70 crore in December 2020 up 2722.68% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.41 crore in December 2020 up 5245.9% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.22 crore in December 2020 up 2112.5% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2019.

Nyssa Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.84 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2019.

Nyssa Corp shares closed at 2.75 on March 01, 2021 (BSE)