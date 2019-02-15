Nyssa Corp Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore, up 591.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore in December 2018 up 591.49% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2018 down 28.14% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2018 down 10.71% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2017.

Nyssa Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.07 in December 2017.

Nyssa Corp shares closed at 0.86 on February 13, 2019 (BSE)