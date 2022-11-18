Nyssa Corp Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.31 crore, down 9.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.31 crore in September 2022 down 9.29% from Rs. 3.65 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.37 crore in September 2022 up 368.39% from Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.77 crore in September 2022 up 302.27% from Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2021.

Nyssa Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.50 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.10 in September 2021.

Nyssa Corp shares closed at 6.57 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.87% returns over the last 6 months and -5.74% over the last 12 months.