    Nyssa Corp Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, down 92.85% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 01:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nyssa Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in March 2023 down 92.85% from Rs. 2.94 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2023 down 600.67% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2023 down 275% from Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2022.

    Nyssa Corp shares closed at 4.00 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -36.51% returns over the last 6 months and -32.55% over the last 12 months.

    Nyssa Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.210.282.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.210.282.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.77--0.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.540.282.03
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.210.060.36
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.020.05
    Depreciation-0.010.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.320.210.20
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.22-0.290.15
    Other Income0.170.200.45
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.04-0.090.60
    Interest----0.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.04-0.090.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.04-0.090.60
    Tax-0.14--0.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.90-0.090.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.90-0.090.18
    Minority Interest0.000.00--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----0.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.90-0.090.18
    Equity Share Capital3.003.003.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.30-0.030.06
    Diluted EPS-0.30-0.030.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.30-0.030.06
    Diluted EPS-0.30-0.030.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    May 31, 2023