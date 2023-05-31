Nyssa Corp Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, down 92.85% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nyssa Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in March 2023 down 92.85% from Rs. 2.94 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2023 down 600.67% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2023 down 275% from Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2022.
Nyssa Corp shares closed at 4.00 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -36.51% returns over the last 6 months and -32.55% over the last 12 months.
|Nyssa Corporation
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.21
|0.28
|2.94
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.21
|0.28
|2.94
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.77
|--
|0.14
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.54
|0.28
|2.03
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.21
|0.06
|0.36
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.02
|0.05
|Depreciation
|-0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.32
|0.21
|0.20
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.22
|-0.29
|0.15
|Other Income
|0.17
|0.20
|0.45
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.04
|-0.09
|0.60
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.04
|-0.09
|0.60
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.04
|-0.09
|0.60
|Tax
|-0.14
|--
|0.42
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.90
|-0.09
|0.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.90
|-0.09
|0.18
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|0.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.90
|-0.09
|0.18
|Equity Share Capital
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.30
|-0.03
|0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.30
|-0.03
|0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.30
|-0.03
|0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.30
|-0.03
|0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited