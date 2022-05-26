Nyssa Corp Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.94 crore, up 251.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.94 crore in March 2022 up 251.27% from Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022 up 107.87% from Rs. 2.28 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2022 up 121.13% from Rs. 2.84 crore in March 2021.

Nyssa Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.76 in March 2021.

Nyssa Corp shares closed at 5.67 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.61% returns over the last 6 months and 31.55% over the last 12 months.