Nyssa Corp Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.11 crore, down 23.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.11 crore in March 2020 down 23.05% from Rs. 2.75 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2020 down 49.76% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2020 up 41.38% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2019.

Nyssa Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.17 in March 2019.

Nyssa Corp shares closed at 1.00 on July 06, 2020 (BSE) and has given 5.26% returns over the last 6 months and -21.88% over the last 12 months.