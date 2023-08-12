English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Nyssa Corp Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.76 crore, up 215.89% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:51 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nyssa Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.76 crore in June 2023 up 215.89% from Rs. 1.51 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.49 crore in June 2023 up 588.15% from Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.85 crore in June 2023 up 969.44% from Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2022.

    Nyssa Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.83 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.12 in June 2022.

    Nyssa Corp shares closed at 3.97 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.91% returns over the last 6 months and -28.60% over the last 12 months.

    Nyssa Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.760.211.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.760.211.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--0.770.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.230.540.63
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.64-0.210.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.030.02
    Depreciation0.00-0.010.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.170.320.23
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.70-1.220.16
    Other Income0.150.170.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.85-1.040.36
    Interest0.02----
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.84-1.040.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.84-1.040.36
    Tax1.35-0.14--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.49-0.900.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.49-0.900.36
    Minority Interest--0.000.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.00----
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.49-0.900.36
    Equity Share Capital3.003.003.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.83-0.300.12
    Diluted EPS0.83-0.300.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.83-0.300.12
    Diluted EPS0.83-0.300.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Nyssa Corp #Nyssa Corporation #Results
    first published: Aug 12, 2023 10:33 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!