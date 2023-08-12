Nyssa Corp Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.76 crore, up 215.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.76 crore in June 2023 up 215.89% from Rs. 1.51 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.49 crore in June 2023 up 588.15% from Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.85 crore in June 2023 up 969.44% from Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2022.

Nyssa Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.83 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.12 in June 2022.

Nyssa Corp shares closed at 3.97 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.91% returns over the last 6 months and -28.60% over the last 12 months.