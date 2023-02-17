 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nyssa Corp Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, down 94.9% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nyssa Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in December 2022 down 94.9% from Rs. 5.52 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 108.14% from Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 105.88% from Rs. 1.53 crore in December 2021.

Nyssa Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.28 3.31 5.52
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.28 3.31 5.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 0.00 0.01
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.28 0.15 2.26
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.06 1.15 1.46
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.02 0.03 0.04
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.21 0.41 0.35
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.29 1.56 1.39
Other Income 0.20 0.21 0.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.09 1.77 1.53
Interest -- 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.09 1.77 1.53
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.09 1.77 1.53
Tax -- 0.40 0.39
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.09 1.37 1.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.09 1.37 1.14
Minority Interest 0.00 -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- 0.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.09 1.37 1.14
Equity Share Capital 3.00 3.00 3.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 0.50 0.38
Diluted EPS -0.03 0.50 0.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 0.50 0.38
Diluted EPS -0.03 0.50 0.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited