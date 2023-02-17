Nyssa Corp Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, down 94.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in December 2022 down 94.9% from Rs. 5.52 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 108.14% from Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 105.88% from Rs. 1.53 crore in December 2021.

Nyssa Corp shares closed at 5.22 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.16% returns over the last 6 months and -35.16% over the last 12 months.