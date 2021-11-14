Nykaa Q2 Result | PAT comes in at Rs 1.2 crore, revenue surges 47% YoY

Nykaa on November 14 reported a consolidated net profit or PAT (profit after tax) of Rs 1.2 crore for the quarter ended September 2021 (Q2FY22). The company had posted a profit of Rs 27 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations came in at Rs 885.3 crore, up 47 percent against Rs 603.8 crore in the September 2020 quarter.

The gross profit margin for the July-September period was at 42.7 percent, up 345 basis points (bps) against 39.3 percent in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. On a sequential basis, it improved 213 bps primarily led by an increase in the share of GMV from owned brands and increase in the share of Fashion GMV, the company said in its earnings release.

Q2 FY22 EBITDA stood at Rs 28.8 crore, down 48 percent year-on-year (YoY) basis while Ebidta margin came in at 3.3 percent against 9.1 percent (down 585 bps) in the previous year's quarter.

''We have maintained growth momentum in our beauty business, accelerated our fashion business and focused on building the brand Nykaa with strong marketing campaigns both digitally and mass media,'' Nykaa Executive Chairperson, MD and CEO Falguni Nayar said.

She added that increased marketing spends has led to an acceleration of customer acquisition, which is also evident in the unique visitor and transacting customer metrics. ''The company continues to invest in expansion of retail stores and fulfilment capacity ahead of the festive season,'' she said, adding that the acquisition of the skincare brand, Dot & Key marks a significant step towards Nykaa's owned brands strategy.

Nayar highlighted that the company has launched the Nykaa eB2B app - Nykaa Superstore. ''The business will be an area of focus for the quarters to come. On the fashion side, we have launched a brand, Gajra Gang, in the large and promising Indian wear space,'' she added.

According to the filing, Nykaa's Beauty and Personal Care GMV (gross merchandise value) grew by 38 per cent year-on-year to reach Rs 1,185.9 crore, while Fashion GMV grew by 215 per cent y-o-y to reach Rs 437 crore.

Fashion GMV contribution to consolidated GMV increased to 27 per cent compared to 14 per cent in the second quarter of FY21.

The monthly average unique visitors increased to 21 million with y-o-y growth of 62 per cent in the Beauty and Personal Care vertical and to 16 million with y-o-y growth of 328 per cent in the Fashion vertical.

Annual unique transacting customers reached 7.2 million with y-o-y growth of 40 per cent in the Beauty and Personal Care vertical, and 1.3 million with 417 per cent y-o-y growth in the Fashion vertical. The company said it has accelerated store expansion this quarter, with eight new physical retail stores across the country including stores in Gwalior, Kochi, Mysore and Ranchi. Its total operational physical stores were 84 as of September 30, 2021.

Nykaa has also expanded warehouse storage space by 0.37 lakh square feet during the second quarter of FY22, which resulted in total warehouse space of 6.65 lakh square feet as of September 30, 2021.

Notably, Nykaa (FSN E-Commerce), was founded in 2012 by Nayar. The company made a bumper debut at the bourses as the stock was listed with a massive 79 percent premium to the issue price on November 10.

The Rs 5,352-crore public issue saw huge demand and was subscribed 81.78 times during the October 28-November 1 period, receiving bids for 216.59 crore equity shares against the offer size of 2.64 crore shares.

With PTI inputs