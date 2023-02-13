 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nykaa PAT declines 71% YoY to Rs 8.5 crore in Q3, revenue rises 33%

Suchitra Mandal
Feb 13, 2023 / 06:59 PM IST

Revenue from operations came in at Rs 1,463 crore, up 33 percent against Rs 1,098 crore in the December 2021 quarter.

Nykaa's total GMV (gross merchandise value) in Q3 grew 37 percent YoY to Rs 2,797 crore

Nykaa on February 13 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 8.5 crore for the quarter ended December 2022 (Q3FY23) as against Rs 29 crore a year ago, declining 71 percent on a YoY basis. It grew 63 percent sequentially.

Revenue from operations came in at Rs 1,463 crore, up 33 percent from Rs 1,098 crore in the December 2021 quarter, Nykaa said in an exchange filing. Revenue stood at Rs 1,231 crore for the September 2022 quarter.

Expenses for the quarter increased 36 percent YoY to Rs 1,455 crore in Q3FY23 as compared to Rs 1,067 crore reported in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

