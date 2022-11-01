Nykaa bottomline jumps on festive demand, shares upbeat

live bse live

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, parent of Indian cosmetics-to-fashion retailer Nykaa, reported a 350 percent jump in September-quarter net profit on Tuesday, boosted by strong demand for its products ahead of the festive season.

Consolidated net profit stood at Rs 5.2 crore for the quarter ended Sept 30, compared with Rs 1.17 crore a year earlier. The company's quarterly revenue from operations recorded a 39 percent year-on-year increase to Rs 1,230.8 crore.

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation, or EBITDA improved to Rs 61 crore vs Rs 28.8 crore in the year-ago period. Consolidated margin also improved to 5 percent against 3.3 percent in Q2FY22.

At 1:40 PM, the stock was quoting Rs 1,201 per share, up by 4.37 percent. Just last week, the stock had tumbled below the Rs 1000 mark, but has now recovered smartly.

Nykaa's pre-IPO lock-in period shall expire on November 9. Around 67 percent or 31.9 crore shares of Nykaa are likely to open for trade on the lock-in expiry day.