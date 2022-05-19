 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nxtdigital Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 217.06 crore, up 15.98% Y-o-Y

May 19, 2022 / 01:15 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nxtdigital are:

Net Sales at Rs 217.06 crore in March 2022 up 15.98% from Rs. 187.15 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.36 crore in March 2022 up 742.09% from Rs. 8.24 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 91.91 crore in March 2022 up 75% from Rs. 52.52 crore in March 2021.

Nxtdigital EPS has increased to Rs. 26.60 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.42 in March 2021.

Nxtdigital shares closed at 375.80 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.36% returns over the last 6 months and -20.19% over the last 12 months.

Nxtdigital
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 217.06 157.82 187.15
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 217.06 157.82 187.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.97 0.97 2.97
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 25.38 -0.67 -1.18
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.82 13.85 15.24
Depreciation 43.98 43.91 44.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 118.23 119.56 125.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.69 -19.81 1.04
Other Income 31.24 6.67 7.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.93 -13.15 8.50
Interest 25.89 31.04 28.43
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 22.04 -44.19 -19.94
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 22.04 -44.19 -19.94
Tax -47.15 -7.06 -27.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 69.19 -37.13 7.98
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 0.16 -1.15 0.26
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 69.36 -38.27 8.24
Equity Share Capital 33.67 33.67 24.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 26.60 -14.81 3.42
Diluted EPS 26.60 -14.81 3.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 26.60 -14.81 3.42
Diluted EPS 26.60 -14.81 3.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 19, 2022 01:11 pm
