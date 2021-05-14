Nxtdigital Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 187.15 crore, up 1962.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 187.15 crore in March 2021 up 1962.63% from Rs. 9.07 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.24 crore in March 2021 up 104.41% from Rs. 186.59 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.52 crore in March 2021 up 700.61% from Rs. 6.56 crore in March 2020.

Nxtdigital EPS has increased to Rs. 3.42 in March 2021 from Rs. 90.78 in March 2020.

Nxtdigital shares closed at 517.30 on May 12, 2021 (BSE) and has given -15.42% returns over the last 6 months and 64.22% over the last 12 months.