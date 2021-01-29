Nxtdigital Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 168.90 crore, up 1222.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 168.90 crore in December 2020 up 1222.42% from Rs. 12.77 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.77 crore in December 2020 down 266.08% from Rs. 11.30 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.88 crore in December 2020 down 2.23% from Rs. 36.70 crore in December 2019.

Nxtdigital shares closed at 543.60 on January 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 40.47% returns over the last 6 months and 39.69% over the last 12 months.