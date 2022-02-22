Nxtdigital Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 249.55 crore, down 0.66% Y-o-Y
February 22, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nxtdigital are:
Net Sales at Rs 249.55 crore in December 2021 down 0.66% from Rs. 251.19 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 30.24 crore in December 2021 down 466.14% from Rs. 5.34 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.92 crore in December 2021 down 15.3% from Rs. 62.48 crore in December 2020.
Nxtdigital shares closed at 413.50 on February 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.85% returns over the last 6 months and -4.08% over the last 12 months.
|Nxtdigital
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|249.55
|270.66
|251.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|249.55
|270.66
|251.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|13.95
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|10.18
|15.69
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.62
|-5.98
|-0.08
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|19.13
|19.52
|22.53
|Depreciation
|55.92
|54.21
|51.65
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|184.59
|195.96
|161.03
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-17.66
|-8.74
|2.12
|Other Income
|14.66
|6.17
|8.71
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.00
|-2.57
|10.83
|Interest
|35.83
|35.69
|35.68
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-38.83
|-38.26
|-24.85
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-38.83
|-38.26
|-24.85
|Tax
|-13.40
|-10.23
|-25.18
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-25.42
|-28.03
|0.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-1.15
|0.62
|1.37
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-26.57
|-27.41
|1.69
|Minority Interest
|-3.67
|-2.48
|-7.04
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-30.24
|-29.89
|-5.34
|Equity Share Capital
|33.67
|24.05
|24.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.83
|-12.59
|0.70
|Diluted EPS
|-11.83
|-12.59
|0.70
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.83
|-12.59
|0.70
|Diluted EPS
|-11.83
|-12.59
|0.70
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited