Nxtdigital Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 249.55 crore, down 0.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 249.55 crore in December 2021 down 0.66% from Rs. 251.19 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 30.24 crore in December 2021 down 466.14% from Rs. 5.34 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.92 crore in December 2021 down 15.3% from Rs. 62.48 crore in December 2020.

Nxtdigital shares closed at 413.50 on February 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.85% returns over the last 6 months and -4.08% over the last 12 months.