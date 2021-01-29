Nxtdigital Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 251.19 crore, down 16.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 251.19 crore in December 2020 down 16.99% from Rs. 302.61 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.34 crore in December 2020 down 118.52% from Rs. 28.85 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.48 crore in December 2020 down 51.45% from Rs. 128.69 crore in December 2019.

Nxtdigital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.70 in December 2020 from Rs. 16.36 in December 2019.

Nxtdigital shares closed at 543.60 on January 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 40.47% returns over the last 6 months and 39.69% over the last 12 months.