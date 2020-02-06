Nxtdigital Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 302.61 crore, up 67.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 302.61 crore in December 2019 up 67.89% from Rs. 180.25 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.85 crore in December 2019 up 128.3% from Rs. 101.93 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 128.69 crore in December 2019 up 300.2% from Rs. 64.28 crore in December 2018.

Nxtdigital EPS has increased to Rs. 16.36 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2018.

Nxtdigital shares closed at 387.50 on February 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given 30.63% returns over the last 6 months and 7.77% over the last 12 months.