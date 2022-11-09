 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nuvoco Vistas Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,042.62 crore, up 25.88% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 07:01 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nuvoco Vistas Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,042.62 crore in September 2022 up 25.88% from Rs. 1,622.65 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 66.26 crore in September 2022 down 1291.73% from Rs. 5.56 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 167.05 crore in September 2022 down 39.04% from Rs. 274.03 crore in September 2021.

Nuvoco Vistas shares closed at 400.85 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 33.66% returns over the last 6 months and -27.51% over the last 12 months.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,042.62 2,121.62 1,622.65
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,042.62 2,121.62 1,622.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 316.46 378.34 262.60
Purchase of Traded Goods 237.61 271.65 119.11
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 46.07 -127.19 -14.48
Power & Fuel -- -- 318.77
Employees Cost 117.69 120.42 115.05
Depreciation 175.99 169.26 164.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,179.95 1,239.84 577.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -31.15 69.30 80.42
Other Income 22.21 34.22 29.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.94 103.52 109.92
Interest 87.53 79.88 102.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -96.47 23.64 7.52
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -96.47 23.64 7.52
Tax -30.21 7.94 1.96
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -66.26 15.70 5.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -66.26 15.70 5.56
Equity Share Capital 357.16 357.16 357.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.86 0.44 0.16
Diluted EPS -1.86 0.44 0.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.86 0.44 0.16
Diluted EPS -1.86 0.44 0.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
