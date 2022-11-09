Nuvoco Vistas Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,042.62 crore, up 25.88% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nuvoco Vistas Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,042.62 crore in September 2022 up 25.88% from Rs. 1,622.65 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 66.26 crore in September 2022 down 1291.73% from Rs. 5.56 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 167.05 crore in September 2022 down 39.04% from Rs. 274.03 crore in September 2021.
Nuvoco Vistas shares closed at 400.85 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 33.66% returns over the last 6 months and -27.51% over the last 12 months.
|
|Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,042.62
|2,121.62
|1,622.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,042.62
|2,121.62
|1,622.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|316.46
|378.34
|262.60
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|237.61
|271.65
|119.11
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|46.07
|-127.19
|-14.48
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|318.77
|Employees Cost
|117.69
|120.42
|115.05
|Depreciation
|175.99
|169.26
|164.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,179.95
|1,239.84
|577.07
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-31.15
|69.30
|80.42
|Other Income
|22.21
|34.22
|29.50
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.94
|103.52
|109.92
|Interest
|87.53
|79.88
|102.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-96.47
|23.64
|7.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-96.47
|23.64
|7.52
|Tax
|-30.21
|7.94
|1.96
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-66.26
|15.70
|5.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-66.26
|15.70
|5.56
|Equity Share Capital
|357.16
|357.16
|357.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.86
|0.44
|0.16
|Diluted EPS
|-1.86
|0.44
|0.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.86
|0.44
|0.16
|Diluted EPS
|-1.86
|0.44
|0.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited