    Nuvoco Vistas Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,042.62 crore, up 25.88% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 07:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nuvoco Vistas Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,042.62 crore in September 2022 up 25.88% from Rs. 1,622.65 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 66.26 crore in September 2022 down 1291.73% from Rs. 5.56 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 167.05 crore in September 2022 down 39.04% from Rs. 274.03 crore in September 2021.

    Nuvoco Vistas shares closed at 400.85 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 33.66% returns over the last 6 months and -27.51% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,042.622,121.621,622.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,042.622,121.621,622.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials316.46378.34262.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods237.61271.65119.11
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks46.07-127.19-14.48
    Power & Fuel----318.77
    Employees Cost117.69120.42115.05
    Depreciation175.99169.26164.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,179.951,239.84577.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-31.1569.3080.42
    Other Income22.2134.2229.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.94103.52109.92
    Interest87.5379.88102.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-96.4723.647.52
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-96.4723.647.52
    Tax-30.217.941.96
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-66.2615.705.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-66.2615.705.56
    Equity Share Capital357.16357.16357.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.860.440.16
    Diluted EPS-1.860.440.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.860.440.16
    Diluted EPS-1.860.440.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #cement #Earnings First-Cut #Nuvoco Vistas #Nuvoco Vistas Corporation #Results
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 06:42 pm