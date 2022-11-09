Nuvoco Vistas Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,042.62 crore, up 25.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,042.62 crore in September 2022 up 25.88% from Rs. 1,622.65 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 66.26 crore in September 2022 down 1291.73% from Rs. 5.56 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 167.05 crore in September 2022 down 39.04% from Rs. 274.03 crore in September 2021.

Nuvoco Vistas shares closed at 400.85 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 33.66% returns over the last 6 months and -27.51% over the last 12 months.