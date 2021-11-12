Nuvoco Vistas Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,622.65 crore, up 11645.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,622.65 crore in September 2021 up 11645.57% from Rs. 13.82 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.56 crore in September 2021 up 1571.18% from Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 274.03 crore in September 2021 up 8331.69% from Rs. 3.25 crore in September 2020.

Nuvoco Vistas EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.17 in September 2020.

Nuvoco Vistas shares closed at 521.10 on November 11, 2021 (NSE)