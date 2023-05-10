Nuvoco Vistas Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,320.67 crore, down 1.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,320.67 crore in March 2023 down 1.02% from Rs. 2,344.57 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 166.97 crore in March 2023 up 898.62% from Rs. 16.72 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 253.95 crore in March 2023 down 19.87% from Rs. 316.93 crore in March 2022.

Nuvoco Vistas EPS has increased to Rs. 4.67 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.47 in March 2022.

Nuvoco Vistas shares closed at 338.40 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.31% returns over the last 6 months and 12.88% over the last 12 months.